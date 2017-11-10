Was that Louis C.K. apology really one at all?

In November comedian Louis C.K. issued a lengthy apology after five women accused him of sexual misconduct in a New York Times story. "These stories are true," he said in his statement

Steve Harvey had to apologize after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2015. The winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

Superstar weatherman Al Roker apologized after he tweeted a photo of him and his crew covering the floods in South Carolina that many deemed "insensitive."

Comedian and actor Steve Rannazzisi originally claimed that he was in the World Trade Center on September 11 but now says he wasn't. He has apologized.

After calling the gay community misogynistic on an episode of Bret Easton Ellis' podcast, Rose McGowan offered an apology of sorts. "Misogyny endangers me as a human. It also endangers the LGBT community," McGowan tweeted after her comments were criticized. "Could I have articulated my frustration in a better fashion? Undoubtedly. For that I apologize, but I stand by the overall point."

For celebrities who want to apologize for something without ever actually saying what they're apologizing for, Kristen Stewart is the new standard. The actress released a statement in 2012 amid gossip that she cheated on her boyfriend Robert Pattinson with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders that says everything while saying nothing at all. "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."