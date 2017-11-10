Was that Louis C.K. apology really one at all?

(CNN) For most of his career, Louis C.K. has been known as one of the most self-deprecating comics in the business.

So it should not have been a total shock when the comedian released a lengthy statement of apology Friday following the New York Times story published a day before that included sexual misconduct allegations from five women.

Louis C.K. did what many celebs have not, however, by admitting guilt.

"These stories are true," Louis C.K. said in his statement.

Compared to Harvey Weinstein, who denied rape and other accusations, and Kevin Spacey, who apologized but claimed he doesn't remember assaulting actor Anthony Rapp, Louis C.K.'s mea culpa is considered by some as a step in the right direction.

Still, the reaction to his admission, and his contention that he's "remorseful," has been decidedly mixed.

While some found it admirable that Louis C.K. fully copped to his offenses, others took to social media to say that his statement in no way negates what he did.

Louis CK's response does not absolve him of the terrible things he's done, and it does not give his accusers back what they've lost in their ordeals, both at the time, and since speaking out.



It is, however, a HELL of a lot better than Spacey's cop-out.https://t.co/x36uyNGdAa — Jules (@jules_su) November 10, 2017

Louis CK's apology reads a hundred times more sincere than that from ppl like Weinstein or Spacey.



But he still DID it. He DID those things. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 10, 2017

Guys, if your first impulse is to praise Louis CK for making a decent apology, take a second before you say something and pivot your attention toward the bravery and ordeal of the survivors instead. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 10, 2017

By publicly admitting guilt, Louis CK has shown great character with his honesty and ability to take responsibility. Now, if he could just stop masturbating in front of frightened strangers...... — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) November 10, 2017

Some pointed out that the apology came after the revelations were made public, and Louis C.K. had lost a distribution deal for his movie, a forthcoming stand-up special with Netflix and his content was removed from HBO streaming services.

Louis CK's statement, with very minor edits, could have been released any time in the last five years. He didn't release it until forced to. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) November 10, 2017

For years, there was chatter about Louis C.K.'s inappropriate behavior toward women.

Louis Ck statement in Sept: "They're rumors, that's all that is." https://t.co/Z3lfPPoInP — Lucia Graves (@lucia_graves) November 10, 2017

And some noted that C.K., while apologetic, didn't actually say "I'm sorry" to the women. Nowhere in his nearly 500-word statement were there the words "sorry," "apology" or "apologize."

What's amazing and odd about Louis CK's statement is that he takes responsibility and accepts culpability for the harm he's caused, with no false apology, but then you realize he never apologizes at all. Maybe he intended to but just couldn't say the words. Maybe legal advice? pic.twitter.com/JyPc6JW1Xd — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) November 10, 2017

So that Louis CK statement uses the words "admired," "admiration," "power" or "powerful" in reference to him five times and includes the words "sorry" or "apologize" zero times. — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) November 10, 2017

Louis CK's statement is so good we almost didn't realize he never once used the words "I'm sorry." — Almie Rose (@AlmieRose) November 10, 2017

The one thing that many people think is a good thing: The comic says that while he has spent most of his career "talking and saying anything I want" he "will now step back and take a long time to listen."