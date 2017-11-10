Watching "I Love You, Daddy" after Louis C.K.'s admission

(CNN) Louis C.K.'s movie "I Love You, Daddy" would have been oddly creepy under the best of circumstances. But the director-star's admission Friday to masturbating in front of women, confirming a New York Times piece about his misconduct, cemented how near-impossible it would be currently to separate the film from reality.

The Orchard, which planned to open the film next week, scrubbed its release on Friday. The last-minute maneuver followed the project's exposure at the Toronto Film Festival, and came just as "For Your Consideration" screeners went out pitching the movie for awards contention.

Whether "I Love You, Daddy" ever sees the light of day remains an open question, but the distributor seemingly had little choice but to shelve it right now.

The movie's basic premise is a bit like the song "Everyone's a little bit racist" in the musical "Avenue Q," only here, the idea is that when it comes to sex, everyone's perverted in their own way.

The whole exercise takes on a different hue filtered through the prism of Louis C.K.'s confession, after years of rumors about his behavior. In one especially ill-timed sequence, a comedy star played by Charlie Day furiously mimes masturbating while Louis C.K.'s producer talks on the phone to a popular actress.

