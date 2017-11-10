'Last Flag Flying' cast on its 'timeless' veteran story

(CNN) In "Last Flag Flying," Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne play old friends who come together in the face of tragedy.

When Larry "Doc" Shepherd (Carell) learns his son was killed while serving overseas, he enlists the help of his estranged Vietnam friends to help him retrieve his son's body and take it back to his home for burial.

"I think he honesty of the storytelling is what first drew me to it," Cranston told CNN.

What unravels is an exploration of grief and a timely reminder about the cost of war.

The film opened in theaters the weekend before Veteran's Day.

