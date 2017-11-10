Task force formed to deal with Hollywood sexual assaults

Story highlights Task force will look into any cases referred by law enforcement

There are currently no indictments

(CNN) The Los Angeles County District Attorney is forming a task force to evaluate sexual assault cases in Hollywood.

"In response to the widespread allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I have established a task force of specially trained deputy district attorneys who are ready to evaluate these cases if any are referred to my office for criminal prosecution," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "I have assigned the group of veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution."

Lacey added that to date, her office has not received any cases from law enforcement for possible criminal filing.

Last month, Los Angles police opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein after a person came forward with an allegation of sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul.

Weinstein, through his publicist, has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

