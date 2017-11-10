Eminem drops song with Beyoncé

Story highlights The song dropped Friday

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new Eminem album

(CNN) Beyoncé has a song out with one of rap's biggest superstars.

No, not that one.

Rapper Eminem released a single Friday, featuring Beyoncé.

"Walk on Water" has Queen Bey singing, "I walk on water/But I ain't no Jesus/I walk on water/But only when it freezes" -- as Eminem spits bars about the pressures of his life and career.

If you listen closely, you can hear the sounds of Eminem writing and ripping up paper in the background.

