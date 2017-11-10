'Daddy's Home 2' limply doubles down on dads

(CNN) Faced with the task of concocting a sequel around the wispiest of comedies, "Daddy's Home 2" doubles down on daddies. But everything about the process feels strained, laborious and gimmicky, from the casting of Mel Gibson to Will Ferrell's madcap mugging, trying to stuff this holiday-themed stocking enough to achieve feature length.

Two years after the original became an unexpected hit, Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are back as Brad and Dusty, the stepdad and dad who forged a bond built around a commitment to their kids. Into that mismatched harmony come their two fathers, Brad's touchy-feely dad Don (John Lithgow) -- who greets him with a wet kiss on the lips -- and Kurt (Gibson), an absentee for much of Dusty's youth, who's all swagger, womanizing and "Back in my day" bravado.

Gibson isn't exactly known for his comedy chops -- his directing efforts have hewed more toward flogging and disembowelments -- and his problematic, controversial past makes his inclusion mostly feel like a cry for attention.

Setting that aside, the venture isn't helped by a script (from John Morris and director Sean Anders, reprising that role) that pretty transparently has Kurt constantly trying to foster discord between Brad and Dusty thanks to his hostility to the whole "co-dad" concept.

While there's some fun in the macho dinosaur-dad concept -- as Kurt pushes back against bowling rails for kids and starts telling the grandchildren a "dead hookers" joke -- Gibson still feels like a distraction, and an odd guy to bear hug in this sort of lightweight vehicle.

