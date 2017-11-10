Miranda Lambert's boyfriend Anderson East slams Garth Brooks for lip-syncing

Story highlights Anderson East's Instagram post criticizes Garth Brooks' performance at CMAs

(CNN) Garth Brooks has referred to Miranda Lambert as "family," but we suspect things might be bit tense if the folks get together this holiday season.

Lambert's boyfriend, singer-songwriter Anderson East, took to Instagram on Thursday to criticize Brooks' performance at this week's Country Music Association Awards.

Brooks -- named CMA's entertainer of the year for a record sixth time -- caught flak from East for lip-syncing Wednesday night through a performance of his single "Ask Me How I Know."

"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night... this truly offends me," East wrote in a post that included a tweet about Brooks lip-syncing. "I was told country music is three chords and the truth."

East and Lambert went public with their relationship three months after she and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their split in 2015.

