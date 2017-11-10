Authorities start operation to remove 600 refugees from Manus Island center

Story highlights Around 600 refugees were still in the center without food or water

Australian senator visiting the camp says situation could end in "tragedy"

(CNN) Authorities have started to dismantle the detention center on Manus Island, as an estimated 600 refugees and asylum seekers refuse to leave the site amid an ongoing week long standoff.

Almost 60 people have voluntarily left the center on buses that had been waiting outside to take them to new facilities, according to a statement Friday from Papua New Guinea (PNG) police.

The operation, codenamed "Helpim Friends," would use buses and trucks to transport the refugees to their new centers "without (the) use of force," Manus Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said in the statement.

He added police would deal with any situations which arose during the transfer "in a professional manner."

On Thursday, PNG police told the refugees remaining in the formerly Australian-run center they had two days to get out or they would be forced to leave.