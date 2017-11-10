Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 4:14 PM ET, Fri November 10, 2017

(CNN)A new 'Star Wars' trilogy. A "zombie" star that won't die. And a TV star returns. Here's the politics-free side of the news from the past seven days.

Twitter is now 280 characters

More characters, more problems. But it doesn't have to be this way! Here are some tips on how to not be that person in our new Twitter world.

Nutella fans freaking out

    Is there nothing sacred anymore? Nutella said it was "fine-tuning" its recipe and the reaction from fans was exactly how you'd imagine it.
    New 'Star Wars' trilogy

    In a galaxy far, far away the saga continues. No release dates or plot details have been given but Disney did say the trilogy will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that has not been explored in the "Star Wars" world.

    Jennifer Aniston returns to TV

    After 14 years, Aniston is coming back to the small screen. You may remember her from a little show called "Friends." Aniston will star along Reese Witherspoon in a drama about the world of network morning television. Both will also executive produce.

    Tiffany is selling a 'tin' can

    cnnmoney tiffany everday objects
    You could own this shiny "tin" can for $1,000. But wait, that's not all. There's a spool of yarn for the modest price tag of $9,000. What more could you possibly want? Oh, a glittery protractor? They've got that too, only $425. All are in sterling silver.

    Pope Francis wants faithful to lift hearts, not cell phones

    Pope Francis wants you to do him a favor. The next time you're in Mass, put down your cell phone.

    'Zombie' star won't die, even after exploding

    It's the star that won't die, even though it has exploded and appeared to go down in a blaze of glory multiple times. This superlong supernova may be the first of its kind.