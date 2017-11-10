(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Sexual harassment in America
-The release of Louis C.K.'s new movie "I Love You, Daddy" was scrapped after allegations of sexual misconduct. HBO also dropped him from an upcoming special. The comedian issued a statement Friday admitting to sexual misconduct toward women, saying, "These stories are true." Read his full statement here.
-Three-time gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In an interview with "60 Minutes," Raisman says she's "angry" about the culture that allowed the abuse to go on.
-The White House says Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct allegations are true.
-The Los Angeles County District Attorney is forming a task force to evaluate sexual assault cases in Hollywood after widespread allegations in the entertainment industry.
Trump continues his Asia trip
-President Donald Trump brought his hard-line economic nationalism to a summit of Pacific Rim leaders, issuing a stern rebuke of trade practices that have harmed American workers. But the President also continued to insist his US predecessors are to blame.
-Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands and briefly spoke during a photo op with other world leaders ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.
-Melania Trump had a great panda adventure at the Beijing Zoo, her final solo event in the city of Beijing.
-Domestic news keeps upstaging the President on his Asia trip — and that might be a good thing.
In politics
-Former White House national security adviser Mike Flynn and his son are alleged to have been offered as much as $15 million to forcibly remove from the US a Muslim cleric wanted by Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reports.
-Republicans are leaving office at a higher rate than in recent congresses, suggesting Democrats could pick up seats in the 2018 midterm elections.
Vehicle strikes students
-A vehicle intentionally struck three students outside a high school near the southern French city of Toulouse, injuring them, the country's interior ministry said.
Big music news today
-Taylor Swift's long-awaited sixth album 'Reputation' dropped. Here's what 'Swifties' and folks are saying about it.
-Rapper Eminem released a single called "Walk on Water," featuring Beyoncé. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from him after hints were dropped on social media that something was coming.