Sexual harassment in America

-Three-time gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In an interview with "60 Minutes," Raisman says she's "angry" about the culture that allowed the abuse to go on.

-TheWhite House says Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct allegations are true.

-The Los Angeles County District Attorney is forming a task force to evaluate sexual assault cases in Hollywood after widespread allegations in the entertainment industry.

Trump continues his Asia trip

-President Donald Trump brought his hard-line economic nationalism to a summit of Pacific Rim leaders , issuing a stern rebuke of trade practices that have harmed American workers. But the President also continued to insist his US predecessors are to blame.

-Melania Trump had a great panda adventure at the Beijing Zoo, her final solo event in the city of Beijing.

In politics

-Former White House national security adviser Mike Flynn and his son are alleged to have been offered as much as $15 million to forcibly remove from the US a Muslim cleric wanted by Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Vehicle strikes students

-A vehicle intentionally struck three students outside a high school near the southern French city of Toulouse, injuring them, the country's interior ministry said.

