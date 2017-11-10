US woman released from Zimbabwe jail on bail

Story highlights Martha O'Donovan detained after reportedly tweeting about President Robert Mugabe

Defense attorney says charges against American are "concocted"

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) An American woman facing charges in Zimbabwe of subversion and undermining President Robert Mugabe's authority was released Friday on $1,000 bail, according to the legal group representing her.

Martha O'Donovan, 25, was granted bail at a court hearing Thursday after being detained November 3.

"She has been released to US Embassy officials. That's all we can say," said Kumbirai Mafunda, a spokesman for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

O'Donovan was detained after reportedly tweeting that Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man." She denies wrongdoing.

The next hearing in her case is scheduled for Wednesday.

