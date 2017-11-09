MeToo's global moment: the anatomy of a viral campaign

(CNN) With two words, a global movement was born.

In mid-October, shortly after sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were first reported, actress Alyssa Milano posted an open letter on Twitter that encouraged victims of sexual abuse to share the magnitude of the problem, using the reply "Me Too."

Milano's call-out -- the extension of an activist's campaign launched a decade prior -- was aimed to give the world a "sense of the magnitude of the problem." And it certainly did.

Although data from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram show a viral spike immediately after the Weinstein revelations, the #MeToo movement has continued on and offline as allegations of sexual assault at the hands of people in power continue to surface -- most notably in the US and the UK.

Variations on the campaign's theme gained steam with an international audience in other countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America, adding their own linguistic spin and cultural insight into a global problem.