The week in 27 photos

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump meet in Beijing on Thursday, November 9. The two huddled for hours inside the Great Hall of the People, situated on the western edge of Tiananmen Square. China is the third stop on Trump's Asia tour.

A woman watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, November 3. The volcano has been highly active since 2010.

Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter after winning a spot on the Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday, November 7. Jenkins is the first openly transgender person of color to be elected to public office in the United States. Read more: Election night brings historic wins for minority and LGBT candidates

A crowd releases lanterns in the air to celebrate the Yee Peng festival, also known as the festival of lights, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Friday, November 3.

Mohammed Shoaib, a 7-year-old Rohingya refugee, shows his injured chest at a camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday, November 5. Mohammed was shot while fleeing Myanmar. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. Photos: A new life for the Rohingya

Stephen Willeford, right, embraces Johnnie Langendorff at a vigil held Monday, November 6, for the victims of a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The two men pursued gunman Devin Patrick Kelley in Langendorff's truck after Kelley opened fire in the church, killing at least 26 people. Willeford exchanged gunfire with Kelley, who eventually crashed into a ditch.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," distributes food to Hurricane Maria victims in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, November 7.

A migrant tries to board the boat of Sea-Watch, a German aid group, during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, November 6.

Ralph Northam celebrates after winning Virginia's gubernatorial race on Tuesday, November 7. The Democrat defeated Ed Gillespie to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Election 2017: Democrats sweep in Virginia, New Jersey

Iraqi fighters advance toward the city of Qaim, near the Syrian border, to push out remnants of ISIS on Friday, November 3. Qaim was the terror group's last major stronghold in Iraq, according to the office of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the British Museum in London to reopen a gallery on Wednesday, November 8.

An injured boy screams while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jisreen, Syria, on Sunday, November 5. He was hurt by mortar shelling at his school.

Martha O'Donovan, center, arrives at a court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 4. The American citizen is charged with subversion and undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe. O'Donovan was detained after reportedly tweeting that Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man." She was granted bail after a two-hour hearing on Thursday, November 9. Defense attorney Obey Shava welcomed the decision, saying the state case was weak and the charges "concocted."

A man is seen in the gap of a flag as he attends a pro-Palestinian rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on Monday, November 6.

Cantabria, a Spanish Navy ship, arrives in the port of Salerno, Italy, with about 400 rescued migrants on Sunday, November 5. The ship rescued the migrants two days earlier in the Mediterranean Sea. It also recovered some dead bodies.

Russian soldiers rehearse Sunday, November 5, ahead of a Red Square parade in Moscow.

A woman wades through a flooded street in Hoi An, Vietnam, on Monday, November 6. More than 80 people were killed in flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Damrey, authorities said.

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang during a fashion show in Beijing on Tuesday, November 7.

Phil Murphy celebrates after winning New Jersey's gubernatorial race on Tuesday, November 7. Murphy's win will return the state to Democratic control after eight years under Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Chinese officers use a string to align the caps of members of an honor guard before the start of a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Beijing, on Thursday, November 9.

Actor Jason Momoa takes a selfie with his "Justice League" co-stars in London on Saturday, November 3. With Momoa, from left, are Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill.

An artisan dries stoles after dyeing them in Amritsar, India, on Sunday, November 5.

Olaf Niess transports swans to their winter enclosure in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, November 7.

A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday, November 5. The country has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015.

Rock legend Alice Cooper performs at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, November 8.

A detained member of the Other Russia movement shouts from a police bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, during an unauthorized rally to mark the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution on Monday, November 6.