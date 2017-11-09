The week in 27 photos

A woman watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, November 3. The volcano has been highly active since 2010.
A crowd releases lanterns in the air to celebrate the Yee Peng festival, also known as the festival of lights, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Friday, November 3.
A migrant tries to board the boat of Sea-Watch, a German aid group, during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, November 6.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the British Museum in London to reopen a gallery on Wednesday, November 8.
An injured boy screams while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jisreen, Syria, on Sunday, November 5. He was hurt by mortar shelling at his school.
A man is seen in the gap of a flag as he attends a pro-Palestinian rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on Monday, November 6.
Russian soldiers rehearse Sunday, November 5, ahead of a Red Square parade in Moscow.
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang during a fashion show in Beijing on Tuesday, November 7.
Chinese officers use a string to align the caps of members of an honor guard before the start of a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Beijing, on Thursday, November 9.
Actor Jason Momoa takes a selfie with his "Justice League" co-stars in London on Saturday, November 3. With Momoa, from left, are Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill.
An artisan dries stoles after dyeing them in Amritsar, India, on Sunday, November 5.
Olaf Niess transports swans to their winter enclosure in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, November 7.
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday, November 5. The country has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015.
Rock legend Alice Cooper performs at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, November 8.
A detained member of the Other Russia movement shouts from a police bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, during an unauthorized rally to mark the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution on Monday, November 6.