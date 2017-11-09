Story highlights Church plans to hold Sunday services

"The faith in this community has inspired the nation," VP Mike Pence says

(CNN) A flood of support has descended on Sutherland Springs, Texas, in the aftermath of Sunday's church massacre but the road to healing will take time.

People in this small community are numb with grief after a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church on Sunday, killing 25 people and an unborn child. They have walked along a memorial of crosses, comforted each other at vigils and soon they will attend funerals.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence met with the victims' families, offering condolences and a message of hope.

"Faith is stronger than evil. No attack, no act of violence will ever make our spirit or diminish the faith of the American people," he said.

The vice president said he and his wife, Karen, were humbled to "be with the precious families of the fallen and injured" from First Baptist.