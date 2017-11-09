Texas shooter claimed to buy animals on Craigslist for 'target practice,' former colleague says

Alamogordo, New Mexico (CNN) Texas church shooter Devin Kelley claimed he bought animals on Craigslist with the sole intention of killing them, a former Air Force colleague told CNN.

Jessika Edwards, who says she worked with Kelley at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 to 2012, said Kelley told her he was "using the dogs as target practice."

The morbid admission came in Facebook messages starting in 2014, Edwards said, after the two reconnected in civilian life. Though Edwards can't say whether Kelley was telling the truth, the odd behavior was enough for her to stop communicating with him.

Edwards said Kelley also displayed a fascination with mass murders while he was enlisted in the Air Force.

"He would make jokes about wanting to kill somebody," Edwards recalled. "And we would say, 'wait, that's not funny.'"

