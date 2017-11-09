Breaking News

Puerto Rico hit by massive new power outage

By Leyla Santiago, Khushbu Shah and Elwyn Lopez, CNN

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Thu November 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

####2017-10-31 00:00:00 Shot 10/24/2017.## Rosa Flores PKG on Puerto Rican Families relocating to Orlando, FL after Hurricane Maria##
####2017-10-31 00:00:00 Shot 10/24/2017.## Rosa Flores PKG on Puerto Rican Families relocating to Orlando, FL after Hurricane Maria##

    JUST WATCHED

    Mom can't afford apartment after leaving PR

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)A massive outage has wiped out power to Puerto Rico's capital San Juan.

The problem is with a failure on a main north-south transmission line, said Fernando Padilla, an official with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA.
"It was a mechanical issue on the line, could have happened at any line," he said. "It's being patrolled and repaired by PREPA."
Power went out about 11:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).
    Homes and businesses that had been on grid power had to restart generators if they had them.
    Read More
    Puerto Rico&#39;s leaders don&#39;t know who has power. We tried to find out
    Puerto Rico's leaders don't know who has power. We tried to find out
    Power generation plummeted from over 40% of capacity to 18% on Thursday, PREPA said.
    Much of Puerto Rico has been without power since Hurricane Maria smashed the island on September 20.