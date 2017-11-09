Philando Castile's uncle is now a reserve police officer, with the blessing of his family

Story highlights Philando Castile was killed by an officer in 2016

His uncle hopes he can repair the mistrust that often marks police-public relationship

(CNN) Clarence Castile, the uncle of Philando Castile, is now an officer with the St. Paul Police Reserve Unit.

Five months ago, he told local reporters in St. Paul, Missouri , that he wanted to be a part of the police force in part because of the death of his nephew, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.

"It drives me to be upfront and center with a uniform on, and tell young people they have nothing to fear," he told CNN.

By being a part of the police force, Castile says he wants to educate the public about the roles and responsibilities of police and look for ways to improve police training.

"We can't blame the whole police force because of the actions of one guy. I know that people get killed every day, but by better training of those people, less of those mistakes will happen."

