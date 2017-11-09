FEMA to transport Puerto Rico's hurricane survivors to US mainland

Story highlights Hurricane survivors could end up in Florida or New York

The island of about 3.4 million was hit by Hurricane Maria in September

(CNN) The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help transport hurricane survivors from Puerto Rico to the continental United States, with priority given to approximately 3,000 people who are living in shelters, the agency said.

Hurricane survivors who want to temporarily relocate to the mainland, could end up in Florida or New York, as FEMA is working to establish agreements with both states. The two states were selected by Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello, according to FEMA.

About 60% of the US territory, which is home to approximately 3.4 million US citizens, is still without power.

An operation to transport people out or an "air bridge" would be the first for FEMA, Mike Bryne, a FEMA federal coordinating officer told CBS.

