Former DACA recipient arrested again for illegal border crossing

(CNN) A former DACA recipient who had previously claimed he was wrongly deported was arrested on Monday night after attempting to illegally enter the US from Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, was seen by Remote Video Surveillance Systems operators crossing the border a few miles east of Calexico, California, according to Border Patrol. The agency said he ran about 200 yards north of the border fence, laid down on the ground, and then stood up and ran again as agents approached him.

He was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on pending charges of re-entry after removal, Customs and Border Protection said.

He was arrested under the same charge in February, CBP said, which was when Montes claimed he had been wrongfully deported.

"Our agents witnessed and arrested Mr. Bojorquez making an illegal entry into the United States for the second time this year," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. "Border Patrol Agents will always stop, detain, and arrest anyone making an illegal entry into the country irrespective of their immigration or citizenship status."

