Cold, windy weather to blast Northeast this weekend

(CNN) The coldest weather since last winter will hammer the Northeast this weekend, with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below normal expected in some cities.

A wave of arctic air was expected to roll over the region Thursday night, creating wind gusts of 40 mph in Boston and other spots along the Atlantic. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for all of Massachusetts and Rhode Island and northern Connecticut until 6 p.m. Friday.

[4pm] An arctic cold front will move through the region overnight, resulting in below normal temperatures and strong winds. Here's our latest thinking for wind chill temps and wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/cDg9MeOuKm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 9, 2017

Temperatures are expected to plummet Friday night and Saturday morning and possibly set records, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said. The weather service said the wind chill could make it feel like temperatures are in the teens.

New York is expected to have a low around 23 degrees Friday night, according to the National Weather Service . The city's high temperature for Friday will be 37 degrees, almost 20 degrees below the normal high for that date.

Bundle up weather is on the way. An Arctic cold front will pass through the Region overnight, dropping wind chills into the teens. pic.twitter.com/8fOZxSYdyJ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 9, 2017

In Boston, the mercury will drop to 19 degrees on Friday, the weather service said, with a high in the upper 30s. The city's record low for that date was 24 degrees, set in 1901.

