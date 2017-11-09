Cars, food, and sports fans: A history of tailgating

Photos: Tailgating through the years Snacks and beverages? Check. Funny wigs? Check. Team shirts/cups/flags? Yep. OK, sports fans, now all you need is the back of a vehicle, a few friends, and a few hours before the big game, and you're ready for a tailgating party - just like these Cleveland Browns fans in 2002. Here's a look at how tailgating has evolved over the years: Hide Caption 1 of 12

Sports fans started getting together to eat before a big game as far back as the 19th century. When cars became commonplace, these pre-game parties popped up in parking lots outside game venues - and the term "tailgating" emerged. Here, tailgaters in 1940s Chicago enjoy a picnic in the parking lot.

Minnesota Vikings fans tailgate in a parking lot outside Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota, before an NFL game in 1973.

It's not just about food and drinks: music is also a key part of any tailgating party. Here, an accordion player entertains Penn State fans in 1999.

Oakland Raiders fans show their team spirit outside the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 1989 (even though at that time the NFL team was the Los Angeles Raiders).

Dallas Cowboys fans tailgate before Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, in 1992. The Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer for their team before Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium at Tempe, Arizona, in 1996. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17.

A low-key tailgating party before the annual Michigan-Michigan State football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

On November 1, 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton hosted a tailgating party before a Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns football game in Cincinnati, Ohio -- a key swing state that would help him win the presidential election a few days later.

Tailgating isn't just for football fans: this family enjoys a fancy spread before the Far Hills steeplechase horse race in New Jersey.

Soccer fans tailgate outside Chicago's Soldier Field in 1994 -- when the United States hosted the World Cup -- ahead of a match between Germany and Bolivia. Germany won 1-0.