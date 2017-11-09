Voting commission member sues panel

Story highlights The lawsuit is the latest sparring for the commission members

The vice chairman of the commission, who is named in the lawsuit, pushed back

Washington (CNN) A member of President Donald Trump's voting integrity commission is suing the panel and its leadership, alleging the group is not fairly balanced and that it is withholding key information from him.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democratic member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, filed the lawsuit in the DC District Court on Thursday.

Dunlap argues in the lawsuit that the committee should be subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which requires commissions to be "fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented" and that all materials from the commission are made available to its members.

The lawsuit alleges neither of those things are true for the voting integrity commission, pointing to its seven Republican members and four Democratic members and Dunlap's requests for certain documents that he says have gone unanswered.

"In fact, the commission's superficial bipartisanship has been a facade," the lawsuit alleges. "The commission has, in effect, not been balanced because Secretary Dunlap and the other Democratic commissioners have been excluded from the commission's work. The Commission's operations have not been open and transparent, not even to the commissioners themselves, who have been deprived access to documents prepared by and viewed by other commissioners."

Read More