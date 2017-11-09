Story highlights Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted their 10th CMA Awards show

They get political, mocking Trump and other public figures

(CNN) "Right now, he's probably in his PJs watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone/ In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated white toilet seat, he's writing Liddle Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe."

"And it's fun to watch, yeah, that's for sure, until Little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war, and then maybe next time he'll think before he tweets," Paisley continued singing, poking fun at Trump's Twitter habits and the President's nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It is not only rare for the CMAs to get explicitly political, but it is even more unusual that a Republican president was mocked openly on stage by some of the genre's biggest stars.

They also poked fun at the Country Music Association's previous ban on questions related to guns and politics in the wake of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival last month — a move that the association reversed and apologized for last week.

