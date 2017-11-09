Washington (CNN) It's the economy, stupid -- at least, until it isn't.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS released on Wednesday has some good news for the American economy: More people have a positive view of economic conditions now than at any point since before the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

But for Trump, that hasn't translated into any kind of a boost in his approval ratings.

That's right: Despite economic optimism soaring to a broad, bipartisan 68% positive rating, Trump's approval rating keeps sinking -- now at a new low of 36% this week in a new CNN poll. And that's a little weird.

In fact, that gap between the strong economy and Trump's low approval rating -- 32 points -- is the largest negative split in more than two decades of polls from CNN and Gallup.

Read More