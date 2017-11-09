Bannon compares Moore accusations to coverage of Trump's 'Access Hollywood' tape

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon compared the allegations of sexual misconduct with teens against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to the bombshell "Access Hollywood" tape that was released during the 2016 election, accusing The Washington Post of targeting both Moore and Donald Trump politically.

"The Bezos Amazon Washington Post that dropped that dime on Donald Trump is the same Bezos Amazon Washington Post that dropped the dime this afternoon on Judge Roy Moore," Bannon said Thursday night. "Now is that a coincidence? That's what I mean when I say opposition party, right?"

Throughout the campaign, Bannon said, the Washington establishment and the media has been targeting Moore the way it targeted Trump.

"If you saw the way they came after him like the way they're coming after Judge Moore today, they didn't debate policy or politics, this was the politics of personal destruction," Bannon said, adding that the intention was to "attack and destroy" Trump.