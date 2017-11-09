Story highlights Sen. Amy Klobuchar described Thursday's resolution as a 'first step'

She had the support of Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley

Watch CNN's town hall event moderated by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

(CNN) The Senate passed a resolution Thursday requiring senators, staff and interns to participate in mandatory sexual harassment training, as lawmakers and staff have grown increasingly outspoken about widespread predatory behavior on Capitol Hill.

The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent, marks the first real step either chamber has taken to change training rules on sexual harassment for congressional offices.

But it is not legislation -- it is a Senate resolution that doesn't become law and only applies to the upper chamber. It narrowly focuses only on sexual harassment training requirements for Senate members, staff and interns -- which falls short of the many more comprehensive pieces of legislation that are being drafted on the issue. Passage of such a bill is expected to be much more complicated.

Particularly noteworthy is the inclusion in the resolution of interns -- a group on Capitol Hill that is viewed as especially vulnerable and lacking in protections.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who introduced the resolution with GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, said in a short interview with CNN this evening that this was just a "first step."

Read More