Story highlights Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to reporters Thursday

He would not confirm an anticipated upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin

Beijing (CNN) President Donald Trump had a "frank, open and productive" exchange with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that included talks on human rights and disputes in the South China Sea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson said the two men agreed on "frankly and directly" addressing areas of difference between the US and China, which also includes differences over trade

Trump was "very gratified with the warm welcome that he's received," Tillerson said, adding the two men enjoyed a "personal relationship that's defined by deep respect for each other."

On maritime arguments, Tillerson said the US view hadn't changed that "claimants should stop construction and militarization" of disputed islands.

And he said the men discussed ways to "prevent mishaps, misunderstands and miscalculations."

Read More