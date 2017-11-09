This Rand Paul story keeps getting weirder and weirder (and weirder)

(CNN) The story of Rand Paul allegedly being attacked by a neighbor -- and breaking six ribs in the process -- is strange on its face.

The initial explanation offered by some neighbors of both men and the attacker's lawyer -- that the episode occurred due to a dispute over leaves or grass trimmings -- was even stranger.

Rene Boucher pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in a Bowling Green courtroom to misdemeanor fourth degree assault charges stemming from the Nov. 3 incident in the gated community where the two men live.

Both stories feature quotes from other neighbors insisting that the initial reporting that this attack was the result of a "landscaping dispute" (how amazing is that phrase?) is, in fact, fake news.

