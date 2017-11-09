Suspect in Rand Paul assault pleads not guilty

Story highlights Sen. Rand Paul sustained six rib fractures in an attack

The fight had nothing to do with politics, Boucher's attorney has said

Washington (CNN) The man who allegedly assaulted GOP Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky residence pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his arraignment in Bowling Green.

Rene Boucher allegedly tackled Paul, breaking six of his ribs and sustaining bruised lungs. There was no change to the charges and no change in bond.

Boucher's attorney told CNN that Paul has hired a personal injury attorney to file a claim for damages against his client.

When pressed for a motive, attorney Matt Baker told CNN's Drew Griffin that "we should believe" Jim Skaggs, the developer and neighbor who sold both men their homes.

