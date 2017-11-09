Breaking News

Suspect in Rand Paul assault pleads not guilty

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Thu November 9, 2017

Washington (CNN)The man who allegedly assaulted GOP Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky residence pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his arraignment in Bowling Green.

Rene Boucher allegedly tackled Paul, breaking six of his ribs and sustaining bruised lungs. There was no change to the charges and no change in bond.
The attorney representing Boucher said Monday that attacking the Kentucky Republican had "absolutely nothing" to do with politics.
    "The unfortunate occurrence of November 3 has absolutely nothing to do with either's politics or political agendas," a statement by attorney Matthew Baker said. "It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial."