Beijing (CNN) US officials are still working to determine whether President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have sufficient areas of substance to discuss that would warrant a bilateral meeting in Vietnam this week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday.

The US and Russia are working on a "number of difficult areas" but that officials haven't determined whether the time is appropriate for the two presidents to discuss them, he told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.

"When the two leaders meet, is there something sufficiently substantive?" Tillerson said. "No conclusion has been made on that."

But a Russian presidential aide is quoted in the state run news organization Tass saying that the meeting is happening.

"The time (of the meeting) is being agreed on, it will take place on November 10," Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov is quoted as saying.

