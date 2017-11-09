Story highlights Juror No. 8: "Everybody's not agreeing. It looks like a hung jury."

Deliberations will resume Monday with a new juror

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A juror dismissed from the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday she believes the case is headed toward a "hung jury."

"It's going to be a hung jury," Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, the former "Juror No. 8," said in an interview with CNN.

Arroyo-Maultsby had longstanding vacation plans that Judge William Walls had agreed to honor and was dismissed as the jury ended 16 hours of deliberations this week without reaching a verdict. Deliberations will resume Monday morning, but the move in essence means jurors have to start deliberations over with the alternate present. Alternate jurors watched the proceedings of the 10-week trial and heard all of the arguments, but have been kept separate from the main jury panel during deliberations.

Arroyo-Maultsby said she was advocating for the New Jersey Democratic senator to be acquitted.

"I felt and I felt in my heart that he was not guilty on all charges," she said. "(Prosecutors) just didn't show me enough and I just wish I wasn't going on vacation -- I would've been fighting in that jury room."

