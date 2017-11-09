Story highlights
- Juror No. 8: "Everybody's not agreeing. It looks like a hung jury."
- Deliberations will resume Monday with a new juror
Newark, New Jersey (CNN)A juror dismissed from the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday she believes the case is headed toward a "hung jury."
"It's going to be a hung jury," Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, the former "Juror No. 8," said in an interview with CNN.
Arroyo-Maultsby had longstanding vacation plans that Judge William Walls had agreed to honor and was dismissed as the jury ended 16 hours of deliberations this week without reaching a verdict. Deliberations will resume Monday morning, but the move in essence means jurors have to start deliberations over with the alternate present. Alternate jurors watched the proceedings of the 10-week trial and heard all of the arguments, but have been kept separate from the main jury panel during deliberations.
Arroyo-Maultsby said she was advocating for the New Jersey Democratic senator to be acquitted.
"I felt and I felt in my heart that he was not guilty on all charges," she said. "(Prosecutors) just didn't show me enough and I just wish I wasn't going on vacation -- I would've been fighting in that jury room."
Arroyo-Maultsby's dismissal and interviews Thursday provide the first insight into the mood inside the jury room.
"I got very tense because I felt like they were trying to get me to change my mind," the former Juror No. 8 said. "I know there's a few that feel the same way I do and they're going to hold their own."
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.
Menendez is accused of accepting lavish gifts from his friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist. In exchange, prosecutors say that Menendez acted on Melgen's behalf in various government dealings, including pressuring the Obama administration over a multimillion-dollar Medicare dispute. Both Menendez and Melgen have maintained their innocence.
Menendez told reporters that he understands the jury has "a lot to go through" in their deliberations. The men are charged with 18 counts, and jurors were shown nearly 300 exhibits and heard from nearly 60 witnesses over the course of 10 weeks.
"I have every expectation that based upon all of the facts that have been presented at this trial if they listen to the law and the facts, I am convinced we will be exonerated and that's worth waiting for," Menendez told reporters outside of court Wednesday.
Asked by a reporter if he is ready for the judgment, Menendez responded: "I am past ready for judgment day."
So far, jurors have asked one question of the court. On Tuesday, a juror asked for a portion of Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell's closing arguments in which he discussed the "definition of a senator." Walls declined the juror's request because closing arguments are not considered evidence.
The jury will continue to be comprised of seven women and five men.