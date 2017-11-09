White House aide: 'Give Roy Moore the chance to defend himself'

Story highlights "If true, then yes, there's no path forward," Short said

Moore denied the allegations

Washington (CNN) White House legislative director Marc Short said Thursday that if allegations about Senate candidate Roy Moore are proven true, then the White House would withdraw its support.

An explosive Washington Post report released Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, and in one instance had sexual contact with an underage woman.

On CNN's "The Situation Room," Short responded, saying: "They're very serious allegations, and if true, then, yes, there's no path forward."

Hypothetically, if Moore stepped aside, there could be write-in campaigns or avenues available through lawsuits, Short said, "but I don't think we should begin going down that pathway until we give Roy Moore the chance to defend himself."

Moore was Alabama Republicans' choice to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who vacated his Senate seat to become US attorney general, and faces off in a December 12 special election against Democrat Doug Jones.

