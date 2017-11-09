House Russia investigators to interview Russian-American lobbyist at Trump Tower meeting

Story highlights House investigators see the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting as a key event

What was discussed at the meeting continue to be debated by those who attended

(CNN) The House intelligence committee plans to interview next week the Russian-American lobbyist who was at the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. last year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin , will be the latest participant at the controversial meeting to be questioned by House investigators. The panel last week interviewed Ike Kaveladze , a Russian who attended the meeting on behalf of Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov, the oligarch who initiated the session.

The meeting was set up by music publicist Rob Goldstone, who said in emails leading up to the meeting that Veselnitskaya had potentially damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that came from the Russian government.

A lawyer for Akhmetshin did not respond to a request for comment.

