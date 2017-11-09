What a Russian's offer of women for Trump may tell us

(CNN) Earlier this week, longtime Donald Trump adviser Keith Schiller told Congressional investigators that he rejected a Russian's offer to send five women to Donald Trump's hotel room during Trump's 2013 visit to the country.

Schiller said in his testimony that he took the offer, which came from a man accompanying Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, as a joke. When he told Trump about it -- as they retired to their rooms for the night -- the real estate mogul laughed, Schiller said.

Schiller was asked about the matter during his testimony in front of the House intelligence committee because of salacious allegations made about the trip, which have not been confirmed and CNN has not reported, in a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier, which was funded by Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee through their law firm, has been part of the investigation -- by Congress and by special counsel Robert Mueller -- into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump has repeatedly insisted the entire dossier -- elements of which the US intelligence committee has been able to independently confirm -- is fake news and garbage. But, Trump and former president Barack Obama were both briefed about the dossier's contents in late 2016 by then-FBI director James Comey. Comey, prior to being fired by Trump in May , testified that on two separate occasions Trump denied the salacious allegations in the dossier.

So what does the Schiller revelation about the Russian offer of female companionship for Trump tell us?

