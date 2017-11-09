Government releases another JFK trove

Story highlights The files are part of a delayed release for information about the JFK assassination

One CIA document provides reaction the news of Oswald being named the potential assassin

Washington (CNN) The government made thousands of files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy public on Thursday, marking the latest installment in the collection's delayed release.

Many of the documents in Thursday's release show the intelligence community grappling with -- and griping about -- investigations into the assassination, and further underscore covert activities in the Cold War.

Thursday's release included nearly 13,000 CIA documents, all formerly withheld in part except for two, and more than 200 NSA documents previously postponed from release on the original deadline last month

In one 1963 file, the CIA refers to knowledge about Lee Harvey Oswald's infamous visit to Mexico City prior to the Kennedy assassination and the reaction from the agency when the news came that Oswald was the potential assassin.

"When the name of Lee Oswald was heard, the effect was electric," wrote John Whitten of the CIA.

