WaPo: DHS secretary faced WH pressure to expel Honduran immigrants

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly pressured acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke to deny the extension of tens of thousands of residency permits to Honduran immigrants currently living in the US, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Despite the pressure earlier this week from the White House, which also came from White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, Duke refused to reverse her decision to extend the permits, current and former administration officials told the Post.

"As with many issues, there were a variety of views inside the administration on a policy. The Acting Secretary took those views and advice (on) the path forward for (Temporary Protected Status) and made her decision based on the law," DHS spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told the Post.

TPS is an immigration status allowed by law for certain countries experiencing dire conditions, such as a natural disaster, epidemic or war, and protects individuals from deportation and authorizes them to work in the US.

Officials told the Post that Duke told Kelly she plans to resign. However, Hoffman told the Post that there is "zero factural basis" for that claim.

