Democrats are weaponizing the health care debate

(CNN) Republicans in Washington have moved on -- for now -- from their doomed campaign to unravel Obamacare, but Democratic politicians, activists and voters have most assuredly not.

Winning candidates and grassroots groups from around the country on Wednesday pointed to their vocal defense of the law, and an ambitious push to broaden its benefits, as a key factor in securing a mini-wave of victories up and down the ballot on Election Day.

The effects were felt in Virginia's state legislative races, too, delegate-elect Wendy Gooditis said on a day-after call with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Gooditis's brother, who struggled to find treatment for PTSD and then alcoholism because he was not insured, died early on in her campaign.

"I talked and talked and talked about the expansion of Medicaid this year," Gooditis said on Wednesday. "Now, having earned the huge honor of joining the house this year, it's going to be a major push for me, as well as many others."

