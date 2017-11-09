Story highlights Officials intend to classify substances structurally related to fentanyl in "schedule 1," the highest drug bracket

Washington (CNN) The Department of Justice plans to classify illicit versions of fentanyl as Class 1 drugs in an emergency effort to stop the creation of new synthetic opioids and make prosecution easier.

DOJ and Drug Enforcement Administration officials announced Thursday that they intend to classify substances structurally related to fentanyl in "schedule 1," the highest drug bracket, which is meant for drugs with no medical benefit and a high likelihood of abuse. Heroin and marijuana are also in that category.

The move comes amid the skyrocketing misuse of fentanyl, an opioid typically prescribed for pain.

President Donald Trump "has made it a cornerstone of his presidency to combat the deadly drug crisis in America, and today the Department of Justice is taking an important step toward halting the rising death toll caused by illicit fentanyls in the United States," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement released Thursday. "By scheduling all fentanyls, we empower our law enforcement officers and prosecutors to take swift and necessary action against those spreading these deadly poisons."

In his statement, Sessions also urged Congress to make the new classification permanent.

