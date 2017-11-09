The clock is ticking for Republicans

Story highlights Since 1968, there have been 14 years of one-party control of Washington

The pendulum swings quickly -- a great victory is all but guaranteed to turn back in the other direction

(CNN) Unified governments are rare and fleeting in the US, and Republicans don't have much time to make the most use of theirs. That doesn't pertain just to this class of Republicans -- it's a pattern of recent history.

Right now, the GOP controls every lever of power in Washington -- the White House and both houses of Congress. (Side note: nobody is supposed to control the courts). But Tuesday night's Democratic romp in Virginia and New Jersey raises the probability of an anti-Trump backlash in 2018, and should drive home the idea that if these Republicans are going to deliver, it could be now or never.

That they could soon be in the position of potentially losing one or both congressional majorities should not be news, to them or anyone else.

Since 1968, there have been 14 years of one-party control of Washington. The pendulum swings quickly -- a great victory is all but guaranteed to turn back in the other direction.

That's how President Barack Obama went from a filibuster-proof Senate majority to a slim majority and a Republican house after just two years.

