Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden is cranking up his criticism of Donald Trump, saying political discourse in the country has degraded under the President's watch.

Asked for his "blunt take" on Trump at an Axios event in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the former vice president said political discussion has "gotten so coarse, so vile, so, so demeaning, and our children are listening."

Biden referred to recent white supremacist and nationalist rallies as an example.

"Did any one of you ever think that you would see, in one of the historic cities in America, folks coming out from under rocks and out of fields with torches carrying swastikas literally reciting the same, the same exact anti-Semitic bile that you heard and we heard in the '30s?" Biden said, sitting alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Biden appeared to refer to Trump's response over the summer to white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which the President blamed "many sides" for the violence that left one person dead.