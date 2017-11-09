Father of slain TV reporter eyes run for Goodlatte's seat

Story highlights Parker said he's been talking with his family about the possibility of running for the seat as a Democrat

(CNN) Andy Parker, whose daughter Alison was killed on live television during a news report two years ago, said Thursday he was considering running for the seat of retiring Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

Parker has been an outspoken critic of Goodlatte, the powerful chairman of the House judiciary committee, for his longstanding ties with the National Rifle Association. Parker's daughter lived in Goodlatte's district, and the father has pushed for gun control ever since she was killed.

Parker said he's been talking with his family about the possibility of running for the seat as a Democrat. Parker lives outside the district, and if he were to run and win, his family would have to move.

"I've got some time to ponder it," Parker said.

Parker said he was at the dentist's office Thursday morning when his daughter's boyfriend, Chris Hurst, texted him with the news about Goodlatte's retirement. Hurst on Tuesday won a seat in the Virginia statehouse.

