Why Christopher Plummer is way more than a Spacey substitute

Story highlights Christopher Plummer will be edited in over Kevin Spacey in the forthcoming Ridley Scott movie, after harassment allegations against Spacey

Gene Seymour: Plummer will be added as 'special effect,' but he shouldn't be an afterthought -- he's an octogenarian 'actor's actor' with a storied, sturdy career

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) So Christopher Plummer has simultaneously become the world's newest and oldest special effect. Plummer, an 87-year-old Oscar winner, is taking over for Kevin Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's forthcoming "All The Money In The World," about events surrounding the 1973 abduction of Getty's son.

The movie is to come out December 22. Nobody seems worried at the moment that it won't. That's the way it is with special effects -- in this case, superimposing Plummer's presence over Spacey's already-filmed sequences.

A series of allegations of sexual harassment against Spacey forced the change, which everybody seems to agree is both inspired and logical. A source told the Hollywood Reporter that Plummer was Scott's first choice to play the iconic billionaire, but that he was compelled to cast Spacey because the latter's name carried more box office clout.

Did I mention that Plummer, like Spacey, won an Academy Award? And that Plummer, who's been on stage and screen for more than half a century, won his Oscar just five years ago, a Best Supporting Actor statuette for playing a septuagenarian who comes out as a gay man shortly before being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

JUST WATCHED Spacey apologizes for alleged sex assault against a minor Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spacey apologizes for alleged sex assault against a minor 01:16

Spacey, 58, who came out as gay right after the first allegation of sexual harassment was reported last month, won his Supporting Actor Oscar in 1996 for "The Usual Suspects" and a Best Actor Oscar four years later for "American Beauty."

Read More