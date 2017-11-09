Virginia may foretell a brighter future for Dems

Story highlights Steve Israel: Virginia has long been a reliable gauge of the political wave of the nation in the year after a presidential election

The impact of Tuesday's Democratic victory goes far beyond 2018, as it opens the door to leveling the redistricting playing field

Former US Rep. Steve Israel, a Democrat from New York, is a political novelist and CNN contributor. His next book, "Big Guns," will be released in April. This piece is one in a series of columns for CNN Opinion on life after Congress. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Dispirited Democrats received an early Christmas gift Tuesday with the election of Ralph Northam as governor of Virginia. In an American political ritual, the same Democrats who were prepared to treat a loss as irrelevant are now portraying their win as earth-shattering. Meanwhile, Republicans who couldn't wait to frame their victory as a sweeping affirmation of the entire Trump agenda now treat the defeat of Ed Gillespie, a former RNC chair, as a political asterisk.

But Virginia state elections offer a real historical precedent. In volatile political environments like the one we're now in, Virginia has curiously become a reliable barometer of a national political wave in the year following a presidential election.

It's not that Virginia is a bellwether, it's that it's Cassandra on the Potomac. It forecasts future elections, but its warnings are usually unnoticed.

Take heed, fellow pundits and prognosticators: