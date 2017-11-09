Air Force Academy hoax doesn't change overall picture on hate crimes

Story highlights Frida Ghitis says the finding that an Air Force Academy prep school incident was a hoax doesn't invalidate the message of Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria's viral anti-racism speech

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent Opinion contributor to CNN and The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Americans on the far right could hardly contain their excitement, judging by their effusive comments on social media. A widely publicized incident, which appeared to have been a hate crime, turned out to have been a hoax. It was time to celebrate for extremists, and for others who have joined President Donald Trump in claiming that anyone whose message they dislike is a purveyor of "fake news."

The incident in question occurred in late October at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, when someone wrote ugly graffiti outside the dorm room of black cadets in the Academy's prep school, scrawling messages including, "Go home N--." In response, the head of the Academy, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, summoned everyone there for a stirring speech, a defense of tolerance and civility that quickly went viral. "If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect," he told them, "then get out." The speech has garnered well over a million views -- and for good reason. It is a passionate defense of America's true values. Everyone should watch it.

That remains absolutely true even after the school revealed this week that the offensive graffiti was written by an African-American cadet, one of the students it was supposed to have targeted. "The individual admitted responsibility," has "received administrative punishment" and is no longer attending the preparatory school, according to the Academy.

In the porous logic of prejudice, hoaxes are leveraged to undermine any and all claims of racist attacks.

I was one of the people who wrote about Gen. Silveria's speech and, not surprisingly, I was called upon to "retract" my article by a number of people on social media. But I find little, if anything, to retract in what I wrote. The news definitely demands updating the story. But I still believe the most powerful lesson from what occurred remains unchanged: