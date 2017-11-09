Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's Praise 107.9FM. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) On Tuesday, voters decided we should be better than our fearmongering, tweeting president who works overtime to stir up divisions, rather than solutions, for just about every issue Americans care about: health care, immigration, jobs, racial justice, education, religious freedom, woman's rights, LGBTQ equality. The list goes on. It's tiring.

Scores of candidates broke barriers across gender, race, sexual orientation -- and religion. Hoboken, New Jersey, voters elected the state's first Sikh mayor, Ravinder Bhalla, rejecting racist attack ads that read: "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town," according to NJ.com

Even economic and race status didn't seem to determine election results, no matter what the stereotypes tell us about how people vote. Seems voter dissatisfaction with the current negative climate in Washington was the galvanizing factor for change this time around.

In Connecticut , Democrats, Green Party candidates and women scored huge upsets in municipal elections across affluent and working-class communities.

The anti-Trump sentiment spread across the state -- to the opposite end of the economic spectrum in New London, Connecticut, a diverse city that is home to the Coast Guard Academy and generations of military families. There the median household income is far below the national average , at $36,250; median property value is $185,400. Still, voters turned out strong for the top vote-getter for the City Council, Anthony Nolan, an African-American who focused his campaign on more government fiscal transparency and senior citizens who are struggling to deal with rising taxes and budget cuts to health care and other services.

Nolan is also a New London City Police officer but calls himself a "peace officer" instead, he told me, because the word police conjures up fear in many communities. He wants to see federal law reforms and budgeting for safety training programs that will hold rogue officers accountable when they hurt and kill people. "Let's stop protecting these guys and covering up their actions. They make it bad for every decent officer," Nolan said.

"When I drive by kids, often they shout, 'don't kill me, don't shoot me.' We have to talk about this. I get nervous around other police officers myself."

Nolan is just one of many who inspired Americans to go to the polls and show the world that hate doesn't always have to win. That we are better than the toxic politics of both parties that have divided our democracy and grown stronger under President Trump.

Just when it felt like all hope for America — a more just and gentle America — was lost, voters decided we can and must be better.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Better than the bigots we've seen marching with Nazi flags, spewing white supremacy slogans. Better than the angry, gun-toting men who've terrorized this nation by slaughtering innocent women, men and children, over and over again. Better than rogue police officers who have killed more than 1,178 black and Hispanic people from 2015 to November 2017

Who knows if this anti-Trump moment is just politics as usual? Maybe it's not surprising at all considering Trump's approval rating hovers around 37.6%, according to FiveThirtyEight . And it's general knowledge that opposition parties almost always gain ground in midterm elections. As political pundits and focus groups scramble to make sense of it all, I can't help but remember what my Grandma Leonard told me once:

"God don't like ugly." Turns out a lot of voters don't either.