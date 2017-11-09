Breaking News

'Ferrari: Race To Immortality' relives glory and horror of F1's early years

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 4:43 AM ET, Thu November 9, 2017

"Ferrari: Race To Immortality" is a new documentary about the Italian Formula One team's rise to power in the 1950s.

'"Ferrari: Race To Immortality'" was released in cinemas on Friday November 3 and on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms on Monday November 6.
"Ferrari: Race To Immortality" is a new documentary about the Italian Formula One team's rise to power in the 1950s.


'"Ferrari: Race To Immortality'" was released in cinemas on Friday November 3 and on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms on Monday November 6.
Founder Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988) steered the team to unprecedented success during his lifetime.
Founder Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988) steered the team to unprecedented success during his lifetime.
"The Ferrari name is very important to F1 today because it's a very much a symbol of the history of the sport that was once the most dangerous sport on earth and still trades on those associations of risk and glamor," says Richard Williams, biographer of Enzo Ferrari and contributor to "Ferrari: Race To Immortality."
"The Ferrari name is very important to F1 today because it's a very much a symbol of the history of the sport that was once the most dangerous sport on earth and still trades on those associations of risk and glamor," says Richard Williams, biographer of Enzo Ferrari and contributor to "Ferrari: Race To Immortality."
Ferrari and British driver Peter Collins, who raced for the Italian team from 1956 to 1958. Ferrari was an autocratic leader who would pit his drivers against one another in the belief that it would improve their performance.
Ferrari and British driver Peter Collins, who raced for the Italian team from 1956 to 1958. Ferrari was an autocratic leader who would pit his drivers against one another in the belief that it would improve their performance.
Collins was one of four Ferrari drivers to die on track. The Briton suffered a fatal crash at the 1958 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
Collins was one of four Ferrari drivers to die on track. The Briton suffered a fatal crash at the 1958 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
Ferrari teammate and friend Mike Hawthorn was devastated by the loss of Collins, but went on to win the world championship in 1958 before retiring. He died at the wheel too when his car crashed while traveling up to London from his home in Surrey in January 1959.
Ferrari teammate and friend Mike Hawthorn was devastated by the loss of Collins, but went on to win the world championship in 1958 before retiring. He died at the wheel too when his car crashed while traveling up to London from his home in Surrey in January 1959.
British racing driver Stirling Moss (left) adjusts Hawthorn's helmet before a race. The documentary contains many gruesome moments, but also many previously unseen clips of drivers off the track -- in the pit lane, horsing about and on the road as they made their way from one race to the next.
British racing driver Stirling Moss (left) adjusts Hawthorn's helmet before a race. The documentary contains many gruesome moments, but also many previously unseen clips of drivers off the track -- in the pit lane, horsing about and on the road as they made their way from one race to the next.
The 1950s was the most deadly decade in motorsport history. The worst disaster happened at Le Mans in June 1955 when Pierre Levegh's car crashed before parts of the bodywork flew into the crowd. A total of 82 spectators were killed.
The 1950s was the most deadly decade in motorsport history. The worst disaster happened at Le Mans in June 1955 when Pierre Levegh's car crashed before parts of the bodywork flew into the crowd. A total of 82 spectators were killed.
Alfonso de Portago (left), a Spanish aristocrat turned racing driver, with Collins before the start of Italy's Mille Miglia. Portago was killed when he crashed towards the end of the 1,00-mile road race. The tragedy also took the life of his co-driver and 10 spectators, which included five children. The accident led to banning of the race.
Alfonso de Portago (left), a Spanish aristocrat turned racing driver, with Collins before the start of Italy's Mille Miglia. Portago was killed when he crashed towards the end of the 1,00-mile road race. The tragedy also took the life of his co-driver and 10 spectators, which included five children. The accident led to banning of the race.
Ferrari attends the funeral of de Portago. Ferrari famously said to his drivers: "Win or die, you will be immortal."
Ferrari attends the funeral of de Portago. Ferrari famously said to his drivers: "Win or die, you will be immortal."
Luigi Musso was another Ferrari driver who died during the 1950s. A fierce rival of his British teammates Hawthorn and Collins, Musso was killed when he crashed at the French Grand Prix in July 1958.
Luigi Musso was another Ferrari driver who died during the 1950s. A fierce rival of his British teammates Hawthorn and Collins, Musso was killed when he crashed at the French Grand Prix in July 1958.
Story highlights

  • New documentary charts Ferrari's brutal early years in F1
  • The 1950s was deadliest decade in F1 history

(CNN)The 1950s were the golden age of motorsport but amid the glory and glamor there were many dark days -- especially for Ferrari.

The first decade of F1 was an unprecedented success for the Italian team which won 29 grands prix and four world titles, helping lay the foundations for the brand that became the most prestigious in the automotive world.
But with the triumphs came a series of human tragedies as "Ferrari: Race to Immortality," a new documentary about the rise of the Italian team tells in graphic detail.
    The film focuses on the stories of five Ferrari pilots: Italians Eugenio Castellotti and Luigi Musso, Spanish aristocrat turned racing driver Alfonso de Portago, and British stars Mike Hawthorn and Peter Collins.
    Four of them ended up paying the ultimate price, dying on track in a horror-strewn 18 months for Ferrari.
    In March 1957, Castellotti was killed while attempting to set a lap record at the Ferrari test track in Modena. Two months later he was followed by de Portago when the Spaniard crashed out of the Mille Miglia (a 1,000-mile Italian road race).
    Worse was to follow when Musso was fatally injured at the French Grand Prix in July 1958, a month before Collins spun off at the treacherous Nurburgring while competing in the German Grand Prix.
    Hawthorn survived his F1 career, retiring at the end of 1958 after becoming world champion. But three months later he was also dead -- crashing off the road on his way up to London from his home in Surrey.
    They were all pushed to their limits by the autocratic Enzo Ferrari who famously heaped pressure on his drivers, pitting them against one another in the belief that it would improve performance.
    But they all did it willingly.
    "Ferrari is a dictator," de Portago says at one point in the film. "If he doesn't like you he won't sell you a car but as far as I'm concerned he's a wonderful guy."
    The film is peppered with graphic footage of crashes and their aftermaths, including the 1955 Le Mans 24-hour race which killed 82 spectators, but there are also many unguarded moments off the track.
    "It's got some brutal elements, but also at the same time it's got some beautiful elements," the film's director Daryl Goodrich told CNN.
    "It's that contrast of the beauty of the era, but with that came the danger."
    Goodrich spent 18 months trawling through the archives -- 80% of the film draws on footage shot at the time.
    The mood of the story was transformed, he says, with the discovery of cine film shot by fellow F1 racer Wolfgang Von Trips who captured the drivers off track and on their travels to and from races.
    "It was kind of a game changer," Goodrich says of the footage shot by Von Trips, who also died behind the wheel of a Ferrari, crashing at the 1961 Italian Grand Prix killing himself and 15 spectators.
    "It gave a different feel to the film, made it much more personal, much more candid. Because it was so behind the scenes it draws viewers in."

    What emerges is a portrait that conveys the gut-wrenching horror of the era, but also its human essences and the passions that drove F1's pioneers.
    "Fundamentally, I think they were very fortunate," Goodrich said. "They were lucky in as much that they were in a position to do something they loved.
    "They were also incredibly brave, putting their life on the line, week in, week out. It was a lottery whether they were going to survive. But nobody forced them to do it.
    "I don't think that's any different from the racing drivers of today."
    "Ferrari: Race To Immortality" was released in cinemas on Friday November 3 and on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms on Monday November 6