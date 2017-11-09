Saudi Arabia, regional allies caution citizens over Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Saudi Arabia, and Gulf allies Kuwait and the UAE, have ordered their citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travel there as tensions in the Middle East hit a fever pitch.

"Due to the current situation in Lebanon, the kingdom has asked its citizens, whether visiting or residents, to leave Lebanon as soon as possible. We also advise citizens not to travel to Lebanon from any international destination," the Saudia Arabia Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia accused Lebanon of declaring war on the kingdom earlier this week, citing the presence of Iranian-backed Hezbollah members in its government. One Saudi official said Hezbollah had committed "acts of aggression" against Riyadh.

Hours after Saudi Arabia began urging its citizens to leave Lebanon, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry released a similar statement . The official Kuwait News Agency reported the country is following Saudi Arabia's footsteps in recommending citizens leave Lebanon and restrain from traveling to the country.

Kuwait credited "circumstances experienced by Lebanon at the moment" as the reason its government was advising Kuwaiti citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.

